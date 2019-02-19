Quiet Tuesday followed by messy Wednesday morning

Posted 6:39 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30AM, February 19, 2019

I'll describe Tuesday as "fine" because it'll be a combo of quiet weather and cold temperatures.  Nothing bad, nothing great.  Highs will climb to 36, so still winter coat weather but no need for an umbrella.

We do have an incoming winter storm set to roll in Tuesday night.  We have a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the main concern being icing between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow will start close to midnight and continue early Tuesday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., we could have dangerous driving conditions because of freezing rain.  After 8 a.m., precipitation should be turning over into all rain, which will continue, on and off, for most of Wednesday.

Wednesday morning's snow could accumulate 1-2 inches north of Shelbyville.  That will quickly be followed by an icy glaze and then rain.  Shelbyville and south will hardly get a dusting of snow followed by rain.  Anticipate difficult driving conditions Wednesday morning.

Quite a bit of rain will fall Wednesday in addition to the snow.  With an already saturated ground, anticipate localized flooding concerns.

Thursday and Friday look pleasant!  Comfortably cool as we return to the low to upper 40s and a short dry pattern.  Warmer and more rain by the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.