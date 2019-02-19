Quiet Tuesday followed by messy Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'll describe Tuesday as "fine" because it'll be a combo of quiet weather and cold temperatures. Nothing bad, nothing great. Highs will climb to 36, so still winter coat weather but no need for an umbrella.

We do have an incoming winter storm set to roll in Tuesday night. We have a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the main concern being icing between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow will start close to midnight and continue early Tuesday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., we could have dangerous driving conditions because of freezing rain. After 8 a.m., precipitation should be turning over into all rain, which will continue, on and off, for most of Wednesday.

Wednesday morning's snow could accumulate 1-2 inches north of Shelbyville. That will quickly be followed by an icy glaze and then rain. Shelbyville and south will hardly get a dusting of snow followed by rain. Anticipate difficult driving conditions Wednesday morning.

Quite a bit of rain will fall Wednesday in addition to the snow. With an already saturated ground, anticipate localized flooding concerns.

Thursday and Friday look pleasant! Comfortably cool as we return to the low to upper 40s and a short dry pattern. Warmer and more rain by the weekend.