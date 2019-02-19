Family of Indy woman murdered by boyfriend warns of domestic violence dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family has a word of warning for women everywhere after a murder and attempted suicide on Indy’s west side.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Place, near West 34th Street and Dandy Trail, Monday night and found two people shot.

Investigators believe a man tried to take his own life after killing his girlfriend Katreena Anderson.

“I lost my best friend, my baby sister,” said the victim’s sister Tasheena Fisher.

“I really loved my mother and I’m so mad that’s she’s gone,” said 10-year-old Dereon Anderson.

Dereon is Anderson’s youngest child. She broke down talking about her mother. The coroner ruled Anderson’s death a homicide by gunshot wound. The suspect, 51-year-old Ceasar Johnson, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation.

Family members say Katreena had recently gotten into a relationship with Johnson. The family admits they saw signs of trouble.

“He would threaten to kill himself and every time she would say, ‘I’m here. I love you. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t be like that.’ He would stalk her,” said Fisher.

“Those are all ways that abusers exert control over their victims. Those are warning signs that’s it’s time to get help,” said Catherine O’Connor with the Julian Center.

The numbers show failing to escape domestic violence can be deadly because a majority of female homicide victims are killed by domestic partners.

“It just does escalate,” said O’Connor. “Help is out there. Help is out there in ways that are confidential.”

“We knew the things he was doing, the threats to kill himself. We knew and she would go back,” said Fisher. “If you have someone like that, don’t let them ruin your life. Don’t let them take your life.”

For now Johnson remains on life support, but is not expected to survive.

In the meantime, Katreena’s mother and sister say they hope the story can save the life of someone else who may be struggling to escape domestic violence.

“I just want people in that situation to find a way to get out,” said the victim’s mother Ilean Williams.

“When the signs are there, don’t ignore them. Get out,” said Fisher.

Anyone that needs help escaping domestic violence can call 211.