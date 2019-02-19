Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will split March food stamp benefits into two payments after moving up the distribution of February benefits because of the partial federal government shutdown.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program clients will see half of their March benefits added to their Hoosier Works cards on Friday. The other half will be added on clients’ regularly scheduled March date under an alphabetical schedule. FSSA says the roughly 585,000 Indiana clients don’t need to take any action.

Indiana issued February benefits on Jan. 16 . The payment Friday will reduce the gap in benefit payments that could otherwise be 60 days or more.

Indiana usually issues food stamp benefits over a 19-day period each month.

