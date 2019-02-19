Enjoy great deals on tacos at 15 restaurants during Indy Taco Week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forget about Taco Tuesday. This week it’s “Taco everyday” during Indy Taco Week!
Fifteen restaurants across the city are offering their tastiest tacos at a discounted price through Sunday. Five percent of proceeds from participating restaurants will go to Second Helping.
Second Helpings is a non-profit organization that rescues prepared and perishable food from wholesalers, retailers and restaurants — preventing unnecessary waste—and then distributes that food to agencies that serve people in need.
Below is a list of participating restaurants!
- Drake’s | 3740 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis
- Tacos and Tequila | 1502 Main St., Speedway
- Redemption Alewerks | 7035 E. 96th St., Indianapolis
- La Mulita | 5215 N. College Ave., Indianapolis
- HopCat | 6280 N. College Ave., Indianapolis
- Broad Ripple Brewpub | 842 E. 65th St., Indianapolis
- Big Lug Canteen | 1435 E. 86th St., Indianapolis
- Bearcats Restaurant and Bar | 1045 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis
- Ixca Mexican Restaurant | 5539 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
- Tijuana Flats | 7834 E. 96th St., Fishers
- Four Day Ray Brewing | 11671 Lantern Road, Fishers
- Arni’s | 4705 E. 96th St., Indianapolis
- Chile Verde | 7369 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis
- MashCraft Fishers | 11069 Allisonville Road, Fishers
- Stacked Pickle | 910 W. 10th St., Indianapolis