Silver Alert issued for missing man from Harrison County

Posted 9:44 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47AM, February 18, 2019

David Harden

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man from Harrison County.

David Harden is a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Harden was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark sweat suit, slippers, and driving a red Chevrolet Venture minivan with Indiana license plate number D185JE.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says he was last seen Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical help.

If you have any info about Harden’s location, please call the sheriff’s department at 812-738-3911 or 911.

