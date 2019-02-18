Click here for delays and closings

Sexual assault reported at Ball State residence hall

Posted 6:31 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, February 18, 2019

Photo shows Ball State University campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University confirms they are investigating a report of sexual assault at a residence hall on campus.

The Ball State Daily News says the assault happened at a residence hall on Saturday morning.

Students got an alert from campus security around 4 a.m. The alert included the location and nature of the crime as required by federal law.

We are working to learn if charges will be filed or if anyone is in custody.

The Ball State Daily News reports this is the first sexual assault alert this semester. Last year , campus security sent out four alerts about sexual assault.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.