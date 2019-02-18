× Rude awakening: sleeping woman injured when alleged drunk driver’s SUV hits house

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A woman asleep in a house in Plainfield was injured slightly when a suspected drunk driver’s vehicle crashed into her residence early Monday.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. at 20 Elm Drive, where police and fire rescue personnel were called on a report of a vehicle into a house. When they arrived, they found a white SUV had struck the north side of the house, near Birch Ct. No one was in the vehicle when authorities arrived, however, police later located and detained the male driver who had fled the scene of the accident on foot. He was found a short time later in the neighborhood. The unnamed suspect was taken to the hospital for a blood draw on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. At this time, the driver has not been arrested pending the result of the OWI blood draw.

The sleeping woman was in a bedroom when the accident happened. She suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.