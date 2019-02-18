× Purdue announces tuition won’t increase for 2020-2021, staff appreciate payment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels announced Monday that tuition prices will not change for the 2020-2021 school year.

In addition to the tuition freeze, Daniels announced an upcoming bonus for the majority of their staff.

This marks the eighth-straight year tuition prices at the university have remained constant. Indiana residents will continue to pay a tuition of less than $10,000 per year. The university says this combined with flat or decreased room and board rates allow the total cost of attendance for today’s students to be less than what students paid in 2012-2013.

“As long as we are balancing our operating budget, growing our faculty, investing in necessary capital projects, and increasing compensation competitively, we see no good reason to charge our students more,” Daniels said. “Our commitment to affordability has helped save families millions of dollars and, coupled with prioritizing our investments, we continue to believe that Purdue is delivering higher education at the highest proven value.”

Daniels also announced an appreciation payment for eligible staff workers at the West Lafayette campus. The payment will go to workers that were employed as of Dec. 31. and make less than $75,000 annually. It will come as a one-time $500 bonus to be paid this spring. Purdue says 83% of all non-faculty associates will receive this bonus.

“Our staff members’ suggestions, flexibility and productivity have helped make our affordability policies possible,” Daniels said. “We think it’s time for a modest gesture of appreciation for all they do.”

Purdue’s affordability appears to be producing favorable results. The university says they have seen an increase in both student applications and enrollment. Their incoming freshman class for the fall of 2018 was 8,357, Purdue’s largest to-date. Total student-borrowing is down 31% since 2011-2012, says Purdue.