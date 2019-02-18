× Elwood police: Suspect catches man having sex with his wife, stabs him

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police arrested a suspect who told police he stabbed another man after catching him having sex with his wife.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Elwood Police Department arrived at an apartment in the 500 block of North 20th Street in response to a disturbance. A neighbor called to report “multiple subjects” were fighting inside a nearby apartment.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a parked vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers found another man covered in blood inside the apartment who claimed he’d been attacked in his apartment.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police were granted a search warrant for the victim’s car and the apartment so they could process the scene, gather evidence and collect DNA.

Police interviewed several witnesses, including 29-year-old Michael Neil, whom they identified as the suspect.

Police said Neil woke up in the apartment and found the other man having sex with his wife. He told investigators he grabbed a knife from the bedroom and stabbed him.

Neil was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police said the investigation is ongoing.