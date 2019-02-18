Legal CBD flower could still lead to trouble with law

Posted 1:53 pm, February 18, 2019, by

(The two CBD flower products found in a Greenfield shop tested positive for cannabis, according to officials. Photo11: Kellie Hwang)

The police officer pulled the cap off a bottle filled with clumps of a dried, green leafy substance.

It looked like marijuana. It smelled like marijuana. But was it actually marijuana?

The Greenfield Police Department says yes.

It is known as CBD flower. In a press conference on Feb. 15, officials warned that anyone in possession of the product could potentially get in trouble with the law, even if the product is within the legal 0.3 percent THC limit for CBD products.

“There is a product being sold…that could very well jam up an unknowing citizen if they were using their product and possibly cause them to be arrested,” said Jeff Rasche, police chief for the Greenfield Police Department .

That’s because CBD flowers are likely to show as positive for marijuana in police field tests, including being identified by drug-sniffing dogs.

Read the rest of this article with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.