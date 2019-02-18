× Lawmakers debate hate crimes bill at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A big crowd is at the Statehouse this morning for a public hearing on whether Indiana should adopt a hate crime law.

There will be 90 minutes of testimony from both supporters and opponents of the proposed bill.

The biggest hang up for Indiana is whether the law would include specific classes, like sexual orientation and gender identity.

The version state senators are discussing includes that language. That will be a big focus today.

The draft covers bias-motivated crimes based on things like race, religion, color, sex, gender identity and disability. It also covers things like political affiliation, group affiliation and service in the armed forces.

“The issue really is, is it the right thing to do to separate a bunch of different classes out,” said Senate Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville).

Indiana is one of five states without a specific hate crime law. Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully for years to pass such a bill.

The bill would have to pass both the Senate and House before heading to Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb says passing a hate crimes bill is a “priority” this session. “I don’t think it’s just the right thing to do – I think it’s overdue. And I think we’ll wake up after it’s completed – the sun will come up and we’ll have proof in our hand that we are that welcoming state that we know we are,” Holcomb told CBS4 in an interview.