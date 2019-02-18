Click here for delays and closings

Lawmakers debate hate crimes bill at Indiana Statehouse

Posted 8:18 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, February 18, 2019

Photo from inside hearing on February 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A big crowd is at the Statehouse this morning for a public hearing on whether Indiana should adopt a hate crime law.

There will be 90 minutes of testimony from both supporters and opponents of the proposed bill.

The biggest hang up for Indiana is whether the law would include specific classes, like sexual orientation and gender identity.

The version state senators are discussing includes that language. That will be a big focus today.

The draft covers bias-motivated crimes based on things like race, religion, color, sex, gender identity and disability. It also covers things like political affiliation, group affiliation and service in the armed forces.

Related Story
IN Focus: Gov. Holcomb, state senate leaders discuss hate crime legislation

“The issue really is, is it the right thing to do to separate a bunch of different classes out,” said Senate Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville).

Indiana is one of five states without a specific hate crime law. Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully for years to pass such a bill.

The bill would have to pass both the Senate and House before heading to Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb says passing a hate crimes bill is a “priority” this session. “I don’t think it’s just the right thing to do – I think it’s overdue. And I think we’ll wake up after it’s completed – the sun will come up and we’ll have proof in our hand that we are that welcoming state that we know we are,” Holcomb told CBS4 in an interview.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.