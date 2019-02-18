× Indiana Recovery Alliance offering free naloxone training in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Recovery Alliance is offering free training this week to help people learn how and when to use the overdose reversal medication naloxone.

The training is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridges Community Services Inc., 318 West 8th Street, according to the event’s Facebook page.

No one is immune to the opioid epidemic. That’s why the group is offering free training to individuals who wish to be prepared times of an emergency. Those who attend will learn how to identify, prevent and reverse an opioid overdose. The group will also answer any questions.

From the event’s description:

If you’re a teacher, a librarian, a social worker, a person who uses, a neighbor, a professional, a gas station clerk, a mom, a dad, a mover & shaker, a punk rocker, a church-goer, or just someone that recognizes the need to be informed and ready– this training is for you!

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to sign up on BCS’s Facebook page.