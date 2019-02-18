× Hoosiers can get deals from local restaurants during Savor Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Hoosier foodies are bringing their appetites to the Circle City to savor and sip Indy’s diverse cuisine.

Savor Downtown Indy began Monday, with 50 downtown restaurants participating this year.

Each eatery serves up discounted meal items, including local favorites.

The meals range from $10-$40 and the event runs through March 3.

Some of the participating restaurants include Chilly Water Brewing Company, Salt on Mass, Tinker Street, Mimi Blue Meatballs and more. To see a full list as well as other information, click here.