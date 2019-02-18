Expect ramp closures at I-69 and SR 46 in Monroe County this week

Posted 11:11 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, February 18, 2019

I-69 and SR 46 interchange in Monroe County -(picture courtesy of HoosierTimes.com)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Drivers in Monroe County will encounter some traffic disruptions this week on some I-69 ramps.

This week highway contractors will remove old, obsolete lighting fixtures in and around the I-69 and State Road 46 interchange in Monroe County.  Safely dismantling the interstate fixtures will require ramp closures.

On Thursday, Feb. 21,  the ramp from southbound I-69 to eastbound SR 46 will be completely closed.  At the same time, the left lane of the ramp from SR 46 to northbound I-69 will be restricted.

Southbound motorists can use the College Avenue exit to access east SR 46, or continue on southbound I-69 to the SR 48/3rd Street interchange, return to northbound I-69 and use the northbound I-69 to eastbound SR 46 ramp.

Then Friday, Feb. 22, the ramp from northbound I-69 to westbound SR 46 will be completely closed.  At the same time, the right lane of eastbound SR 46 will be closed approaching the signal at the entrance of the ramp to southbound I-69.

To access westbound SR 46 from the interstate, northbound drivers should continue on I-69 to the Sample Road interchange, then return to southbound I-69 and use the ramp from southbound I-69 to westbound SR 46.

Signage and electronic message boards will be placed indicating closures and detours. Drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns along the I-69 and SR 46 interchange during the latter part of this week.

All construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

