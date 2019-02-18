× Cold air settles in ahead of next wintry mess

Still rather breezy to start our Monday morning. That’s giving us a wind chill effect. Our temperatures are pretty close to freezing but the wind is sweeping that little bit of heat away from our skin and making it feel like the teens so winter coat is still needed.

We’ve also had some flurries this Monday morning which could cause slick conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. Especially north of Indianapolis, make sure kids aren’t running to the bus stop because they could easily slip on the sidewalks. Highs should be in the low 40s this time of the year but we won’t even be close to that today. Monday’s high will just barely creep over freezing.

A few more flurries are, again, possible this evening. Still no shoveling for Monday; just a few slick spots.

High pressure is building in northwest of Indiana but we’re really keeping an eye on low pressure developing near Albuquerque: that’s the system that’ll bring us a mess Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll see snow become widespread Tuesday night and that all turns to rain early Wednesday morning. Expect issues because of this wintry mix. Snow will likely accumulate at least an inch (some models bringing in 2+ inches) and then rain will piles on, melting snow and causing slush and slick conditions. Thursday and Friday actually look overall pleasant but then we really warm up to the low 50s by the weekend which means even more rain.