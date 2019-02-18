× Freezing rain, snow mix will create icy roads Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Expect a dry, cold Tuesday with sunny skies to start the day.

A weather system to our south will move this way and spread clouds across the state in the afternoon. From the clouds light snow will develop late Tuesday evening. As warmer air mixes in overnight, our light snow will change to a freezing rain/snow mix. Up to a quarter inch of ice with a 1-2″ snow accumulation is expected by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The freezing rain/snow mix will continue through the morning rush hour before changing to rain as temperatures rise into the lower 40s. Light rain will continue through Wednesday evening before ending.

Dry weather will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s.

We’ll have warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 50s. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll have rain Saturday and Sunday.

The brightest and largest full moon of the year will be visible over the next two nights. February’s full moon is also known as the snow moon. Each month, the full moon carries a different name signifying what is most associated with that time. This is because centuries ago, lunar months were associated with the changing seasons rather than the solar year. Native Americans and Europeans gave February the “snow moon” title because it was the month associated with heavy snowfall, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The super moon occurs during this full moon because it will be closest in its orbit to Earth.

We haven’t had much snow this month.

We’ll have a dry, cold Tuesday.

Light snow is likely by midnight Wednesday.

A freezing rain/snow mix is likely overnight.

A freezing rain/snow mix will continue through Wednesday morning

1-2″ of snow and a coating of ice is likely by 7am Wednesday.

Our wintry mix will change to rain by lunchtime.

Light rain will continue Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have rain Saturday.

Rain will end and temperatures will fall Sunday.