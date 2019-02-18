× 125 companies named the best places to work in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 100 companies from nearly 30 Indiana cities and towns are among the best places to work in the state.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce released its annual list Monday. This year, more than 40 companies on the list didn’t make it last year. Cities with multiple companies being recognized include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Chesterston, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Michigan City and Muncie.

The 2019 Best Places to Work list was compiled through employer reports and employee surveys. Companies range in size from 15 employees to 1,800. They are divided into four different groups: small companies (between 15 and 74 employees); medium companies (between 75 and 249 employees); large companies (between 250 and 999 employees); and major companies (1,000+ employees).

Out-of-state parent companies were eligible if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana. Final company rankings will be unveiled during an April 30 awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center.

Here’s a look at the list:

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)

Alerding CPA Group / Indianapolis



Alliance Bank / Francesville

* Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

Artisan Electronics / Odon

BLASTmedia / Fishers

Bloomerang / Indianapolis

Caldwell VanRiper / Indianapolis

Centerfirst / Indianapolis

Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo

* Cripe / Indianapolis

DemandJump / Indianapolis

DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville

eGov Strategies LLC / Indianapolis

eimagine / Indianapolis

* FirstPerson / Indianapolis

General Insurance Services / Michigan City

Goelzer Investment Management, Inc. / Indianapolis

Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis

Guidon Design / Indianapolis

Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. / Carmel

Hanapin Marketing / Bloomington

* Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis

Indiana Soybean Alliance / Indianapolis

Indiana Spine Hospital / Carmel

Indianapolis Indians / Indianapolis

iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel

JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

Jackson Systems / Indianapolis

KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel

Lakeside Wealth Management / Chesterton

Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel

mAccounting / Indianapolis

Magnum Logistics / Plainfield

netlogx LLC / Indianapolis

Nix Companies / Poseyville

North Meridian Surgery Center / Carmel

OfficeWorks / Fishers

Peepers by PeeperSpecs / Michigan City

Renovia / Indianapolis

RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate, LLC / Indianapolis

Sigstr / Indianapolis

Spectrum Technology, Inc. / Indianapolis

Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis

Starin Marketing, Inc. / Chesterton

T&W Corporation / Indianapolis

That’s Good HR / Indianapolis

The Garrett Companies / Greenwood

Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers

University High School of Indiana / Carmel

Visit Indy / Indianapolis

Zylo / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (37)

Accutech Systems Corporation / Muncie

American College of Education / Indianapolis

Blue Horseshoe / Carmel

Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis

CREA, LLC / Indianapolis

* E-gineering / Indianapolis

* Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis

First Internet Bank / Fishers

Formstack / Fishers

Gregory & Appel Insurance / Indianapolis

HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

IDSolutions / Noblesville

J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel

Lessonly / Indianapolis

MemberClicks / Carmel

Morales Group Inc. / Indianapolis

Moser Consulting / Indianapolis

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies / Indianapolis

Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis

Oliver Winery / Bloomington

OneCause, Inc. / Indianapolis

OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

Parkview Wabash Hospital / Wabash

Probo Medical / Fishers

Rehab Medical, Inc. / Indianapolis

Renaissance Electronic Services / Indianapolis

RQAW / Fishers

Scale Computing / Indianapolis

Shrewsberry / Indianapolis

* Software Engineering Professionals, Inc. / Carmel

Springbuk / Indianapolis

The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute

VOSS Automotive / Fort Wayne

Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington

Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (23)

American Structurepoint, Inc. / Indianapolis

Ash Brokerage / Fort Wayne

Blue 449 / Indianapolis

* Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

Carbonite / Indianapolis

* Centier Bank / Merrillville

Conga / Indianapolis

* FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

Group Management Services Inc. / Indianapolis

Hylant / Multiple locations

Impact / Indianapolis

IPMG / West Lafayette Indiana

* Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis

MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Jeffersonville

Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital Corp. / Carmel

Onebridge / Indianapolis

Ontario Systems / Muncie

Parkview Huntington Hospital / Huntington

Parkview Noble Hospital / Kendallville

ProLink Staffing / Indianapolis

SkillStorm / Indianapolis

Traylor Bros., Inc. / Evansville

* WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (12)

Aerotek / Indianapolis

Busey Bank / Carmel

CLA / Indianapolis

Colliers International / Indianapolis

* Edward Jones / Statewide

First Merchants Bank / Muncie

* Horseshoe Casino / Hammond

Kronos Incorporated / Indianapolis

* Microsoft Corporation / Indianapolis

* Salesforce / Indianapolis

The Kendall Group / Fort Wayne

Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis

*denotes Hall of Fame company– company that has been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least 60% of the time in the program’s history (or nine out of 14 years)