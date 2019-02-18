1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on west side

Posted 8:48 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, February 18, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died and another was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Place, near West 34th Street and Dandy Trail, around 8 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Two people, one male and the other female, were injured in the shooting. One victim was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were unable to say if the deceased victim was male or female.

Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.