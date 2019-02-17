Squirrel knocks out power to nearly 6,000 people in Westfield

Posted 10:20 am, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:07AM, February 17, 2019

File photo of squirrel

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A troublesome squirrel is the reason behind a power outage affecting nearly 6,000 people in Westfield Sunday morning.

According to Lew Middleton, communications manager with Duke Energy, a squirrel managed to “get into where he shouldn’t be” at a substation located in the  Westfield area, knocking out power to 5,972 customers.

While estimation times are currently listed on Duke Energy’s outage map, Middleton said no firm restoration time has been set yet as maintenance crews are still en route and working to determine how much damage was inflicted by the trouble making rodent.

Middleton did comment that he didn’t expect the power outage to last for too long into Sunday afternoon, however.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.