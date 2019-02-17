IMPD makes arrest in deadly road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested the suspected shooter involved in a road rage incident on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD took 33-year-old Dustin Passarelli of Plainfield into custody on a murder charge.

Police say the initial road rage incident began around 7:30 Saturday night on 465 southbound, north of the 38th Street exit. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive E. just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say they discovered an adult male who had been shot. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The name of the victim will not be released until a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Homicide detectives determined the cause of the shooting was road rage, and identified Passarelli as the suspect. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted with identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Detectives are looking for any additional witnesses who may have seen the road rage incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

