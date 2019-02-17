× DPW will continue treating Indy roads through Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works will keep salt trucks on city streets throughout Sunday, and into Monday morning.

Crews patched more than 5,600 potholes Saturday, according to DPW. Their plan is to keep 40 salt trucks on the roads until about 11 p.m. Sunday, salting pavements and monitoring weather conditions throughout the day. DPW will then reduce the number of trucks to 24, but remain on roads through the Monday morning commute.

The department would like to remind drivers to keep their distance from plow trucks. They recommend leaving three car-lengths between your vehicle and their work trucks.