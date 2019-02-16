The Price is Right is coming to Indianapolis, seeking contestants

Posted 5:05 pm, February 16, 2019

Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show THE PRICE IS RIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, daytime's #1-rated series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its milestone 8,000th episode, Monday, April 7 (11:00 AM-12:00 Noon, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

“The Price is Right Live” rolls into Indianapolis Friday, Feb. 22 for a 7:30 p.m. show at Clowes Hall on the Butler University campus.

Hoosiers will have the chance to compete for cash and prizes by attempting to correctly guess the prices of items such as a karaoke machine or a bag of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The Indianapolis show is almost sold out, but the touring, stage-show version of the popular television program also includes a date at the Indiana University Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

If you didn’t manage to score a ticket, don’t despair. You can backdoor your way in another way: signing up to be a contestant.

Read the full article though our news partners at The Indy Star.

