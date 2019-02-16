‘Super snow moon’: The largest full moon of the year will be on Tuesday

An Airbus passenger jet on final approach to Orlando International Airport transits past a full 'snow' moon during the penumbral eclipse on February 10, 2017. (Photo credit should read GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The biggest and brightest full moon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Tuesday. It’s being called the “super snow moon.”

The February full moon is often referred to as the “snow moon” because of the heavy snow that typically falls during that month. It will also be a “super moon,” which means the moon will be at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth.

“The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 and is often used today to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth,” said NASA on its website.

Tuesday’s full moon will be the closest of the year, 221,734 miles from Earth, according to EarthSky.

The moon will be officially full at 10:53 a.m. EST, according to NASA’s SkyCal. For sky watchers on the east coast, the moon will rise around 5:46 p.m. Tuesday and set at about 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

