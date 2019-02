× Person shot and killed on the city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has been shot and killed on the city’s northwest side tonight.

Police responded to a person shot call at 8:04 p.m. on the 3900 block of Wind Drift Drive East. When officers arrived, they found an adult male lying in the roadway and suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers pronounced the man dead on-scene.

The shooter, also an adult male, called 911. He stayed on-scene and is cooperating.