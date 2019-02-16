Periods of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weather system is sending moisture through eastern Missouri and south/central Illinois Saturday night. Moisture from the weather system will begin to spread in to central Indiana overnight.

The first snowflakes could begin to fall in the Indianapolis metro by 2am/3am. Snow showers that pass through during the early morning are not expected to drop much in the way of accumulating snows. However, there could be a little freezing rain mixed in, especially over south-central Indiana.

Scattered snow showers will continue passing through central Indiana mid-morning.

As we get in to the afternoon computer models suggest there will be many hours throughout the day with no precipitation falling, especially along and south of I-70. At times a scattered shower may pass through, producing a little snow/sleet/rain mix. Heavier snow showers look to setup along and north of State Road 32 in north central Indiana. The visibility could drop at times as a few of the heavier snow showers pass.

At this time it does not look like this will produce a lot of snow, sleet or freezing rain. However, sometimes it is the minor events that can cause the most problems as drivers let their guard down. Generally speaking, an inch of snow or less is possible south of a line from Rockville to Cicero to Hartford City. North of that line 1" to 2" of snow is possible for cities like Frankfort, Kokomo, Lafayette, Peru and Tipton.

A 32-computer model average suggests 0.4" of snow for Indianapolis through Sunday evening. The range is from 0" to 1.4". Here's a look at the 32-computer model average for other cities in central Indiana.