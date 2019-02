Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lincoln Middle School participated in No One Eats Alone Day on Friday. The movement encouraged students to eat with people they wouldn't usually eat with. Lincoln Middle School coordinated the event with Managed Health Services.

Students also watched a play from the Young Actors Theatre about the pain of social isolation. More than 2,000 schools across the country participated in No One Eats Alone Day.