Lawrence County search warrant turns up drugs, children in home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ind. — State police arrested three people Wednesday for drug charges.

An investigation was launched Jan. 8 after Amber Eads, 36, and Jacob Bunch, 35, were found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Felony warrants were issued. Police served the warrants Wednesday at their home, where they were met by several people. Originally, police say they were told that Eads and Bunch were home, but were later told that both must have left.

Troopers entered the home where they found Eads hiding in the basement and Bunch hiding in a child’s bedroom closet.

While searching for the suspects, police say they saw illegal drugs in plain sight. There were also three children in the home, ages 4, 15 and 17. The children were placed with family members who did not live in that home.

Eads and Bunch were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Eads was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.

While in the home, police also arrested Alan Shelton, 33, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.