Lawrence County man arrested, facing multiple meth charges

Posted 1:54 pm, February 16, 2019, by

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — State police arrested Roger D. Harden Thursday for dealing & possession of methamphetamine.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the Indiana State Police Enforcement Section and the ISP Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section.

After multiple controlled buys, police pulled over Hardin on State Road 37. Hardin was taken into custody based on probable cause that was established during the investigation. A search warrant was then executed on Hardin’s home, where police say they found 20 grams of meth, $10,000 in cash, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hardin is being held at the Lawrence County jail and is facing one charge or dealing methamphetamine and one charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.