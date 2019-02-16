Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged

Posted 4:37 pm, February 16, 2019, by

Valentine’s Day was a good one for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

A rep for Perry confirmed to CNN on Friday that the couple is engaged.

The pair each posted a photo on their official Instagram accounts that clued fans in to the fact that they are engaged.

The photo shows a super close-up of parts of their faces, with Perry appearing teary-eyed and sporting a ring.

Perry’s caption reads “full bloom,” while Bloom’s says, “Lifetimes.”

View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Awwwww!

It will be second marriages for both.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later.

They reunited in early 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.