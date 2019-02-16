Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged

Valentine’s Day was a good one for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

A rep for Perry confirmed to CNN on Friday that the couple is engaged.

The pair each posted a photo on their official Instagram accounts that clued fans in to the fact that they are engaged.

The photo shows a super close-up of parts of their faces, with Perry appearing teary-eyed and sporting a ring.

Perry’s caption reads “full bloom,” while Bloom’s says, “Lifetimes.”

Awwwww!

It will be second marriages for both.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The pair share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later.

They reunited in early 2018.