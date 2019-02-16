× Family of Greenwood shooting victim suffering after his death

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a Greenwood apartment.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Honey Lane Road, which is off State Road 135. Police said the victim is 19-year-old Erion Mitchell.

Mitchell’s murder has left his family pain.

“I stopped the whole room on Valentine’s day to tell everybody that’s my little brother. He’s talking and he’s smiling. He was looking at me. I’m going to miss everything about him,” Mitchell’s sister Kelah McKee said.

Kelah McKee didn’t know Valentine’s Day would be the last time she’d see her little brother Erion Mitchell alive.

“Last time with us he was doing what he was supposed to be doing. He was minding his business. He wasn’t doing anything negative. He was just hanging with his family,” McKee said.

His mom recently moved him to Greenwood to escape the violence of Indianapolis.

“It’s very hectic because you’re out there just trying to make sure your family is surviving and you’re dealing with all of this negatively around you even though you’re trying to keep the positivity,” McKee explained.

The violence came to Mitchell’s front door.

Greenwood police said Mitchell was shot and killed outside of his apartment complex; where now a memorial sits.

The family of 19-year-old Erion Mitchell is speaking out. Mitchell was shot & killed in Greenwood Friday morning. Police are still searching for the suspects involved & his sister has a message for the people who murdered her brother. Watch this story tonight. pic.twitter.com/h8S4AR5598 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 17, 2019

Police haven’t released any details about the alleged suspects in the case or what led to the shooting.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the suspects left the scene.

“I want to gun violence to stop. I want all of the violence to stop. I don’t want nobody to feel this way. No family should have to come together on sad times,” McKee said.

McKee describes her brother as a jack of all trades.

“He could pick up on anything. He was a quick learner. He was a musician. He did videos things of that nature,” McKee said.

She said Mitchell deserves to still be alive.

“We can’t hold him. We can’t make him feel better. We can’t make mama feel better. We can’t make nobody in the family better because it’s not a feel better situation. We’re just going to take it one day at a time,” McKee said.

She wants the suspects to turn themselves in.

“I don’t know how your conscious works but if you got a conscious I know you don’t want this on your mind,” McKee said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department Tip Line at 317-868-0300 or http://www.greenwood.in.gov.