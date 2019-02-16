× DPW will treat roads Sunday night in preparation for ice and snow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works will deploy 80 salt trucks at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to pre-treat city roads.

This is in response to forecasts that show snow and freezing rain are expected to hit Indianapolis Sunday morning. Crews will monitor road conditions throughout the morning, adding more salt and plowing streets when needed.

Remember to give plow trucks plenty of room if you encounter one out on the road. DPW recommends keeping at least three car-lengths of space between your vehicle and their trucks.

You can see which streets have been treated, and track DPW’s trucks in real-time with the Indy Snow Force Viewer, which is scheduled to activate at 11 p.m. Saturday night.