DPW will treat roads Sunday night in preparation for ice and snow

Posted 5:46 pm, February 16, 2019, by

(CBS4 File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Department of Public Works will deploy 80 salt trucks at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to pre-treat city roads.

This is in response to forecasts that show snow and freezing rain are expected to hit Indianapolis Sunday morning. Crews will monitor road conditions throughout the morning, adding more salt and plowing streets when needed.

Remember to give plow trucks plenty of room if you encounter one out on the road. DPW recommends keeping at least three car-lengths of space between your vehicle and their trucks.

You can see which streets have been treated, and track DPW’s trucks in real-time with the Indy Snow Force Viewer, which is scheduled to activate at 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.