× Authorities release identities of those killed in Aurora mass shooting

AURORA, Ill. — Police have released the names of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Here’s what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt.

of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt. Trevor Wehner , a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern. His college says “Friday was his first day” on the job.

, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern. His college says “Friday was his first day” on the job. Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois.

was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois. Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company.

from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company. Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager.

The injured police officers

Another employee and five police officers were wounded, according to Aurora police.

Their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening, and they’ve received treatment at hospitals in the Chicago metro area.

The wounded officers range in age from 24 to 53, according to a news release, and have served in the police department from four to 30 years.

One officer was released from the hospital Friday, and another was set to be released Saturday, the news release said.

A sixth officer, who is 23, suffered a minor injury unrelated to gunfire. He’s served on the Aurora force for two years.