17-year-old charged after allegedly shooting another teen outside Anderson church

ANDERSON, Ind. – A teenager is behind bars for shooting another teen in the parking lot of an Anderson church.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal that turned violent earlier this month.

Investigators say the 17-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and shot out of his car during some type of argument over the price of marijuana. That shot hit a 16-year-old in the hand.

Less than a mile away from that church is another place of worship, which has been working to start a community program called “Anderson Initiative Against Gun Violence.”

“It’s time for us to be proactive so we don’t have to go to another funeral,” said Anthony Harris, a pastor at Church Upon the Rock. “We don’t have to go to another courtroom and watch somebody who has already taken somebody’s life watch the court take their life.”

The name of the suspected shooter is not being released because he’s a minor. He’s facing aggravated battery charges. Police say he’s been in trouble before.