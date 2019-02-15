× UPDATE: Wireless 911 services restored to most central Indiana counties after outage

Most central Indiana counties that were affected by a 911 outage Friday night say their services have been restored.

Emergency management officials across the region reported that they were not receiving 911 calls from wireless phones due to an outage.

Hamilton, Madison, Tippecanoe, Henry, Hancock, Randolph, and Tipton counties all said they were affected by the outage, but their services have now returned to normal.

911 Service has been restored. If you do still experience an issue please use 765-642-0221 https://t.co/NQUruQKwyn — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) February 16, 2019

Randolph County 911 services are back up and running. The cause was a critical database corruption that affected call routing services at 7:07 PM Friday February 15. This critical element failure cascaded to also impact other parts of the network. The matter is rectified. — Randolph County EMA (@RandolphHSEM) February 16, 2019

911 Service is restored! — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) February 16, 2019

According to Henry County 911 Dispatch, 911 lines have been restored. Should you have issues calling 911, please use their administrative lines at 765-529-4901 or 765-529-4890. pic.twitter.com/sCBpGpR8zl — Henry County OEM (@hcoem600) February 16, 2019

UPDATE (8:51 pm): 911 service has been restored and is working properly. News outlets are reporting this was an outage that affected my parts of Indiana simultaneously. — HancockIN911 (@HancockIN911) February 16, 2019