Public helps Lawrence police catch man accused of stealing from pair of churches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind.-- A Shelbyville man is behind bars accused of stealing from a pair of churches in Lawrence. The suspect was caught on camera ripping off employees at two different churches just a few weeks apart.

The suspect is accused of snatching a deposit bag full of cash from Lawrence United Methodist Church in January.

“I couldn’t believe it. We are trusting people. We look for the good in people,” said Linda Hogue with Lawrence United Methodist.

Two weeks earlier and just a few miles away, police say the same man also stole a cleaning workers purse at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

“When a person is the victim of a crime they want resolution. They’re working hard for what they earned and when someone takes it, it’s aggravating,” said Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Following the second theft, Lawrence police released a surveillance picture of the accused crook.

Today, investigators praised the public for helping them identify the suspect as 32-year-old Devin Glascock.

“We’re always thankful when we get the public’s assistance. Without the public’s help identifying suspects like this, these cases likely wouldn’t get solved,” said Woodruff.

Police reports show Glascock was arrested in January following a different burglary at a pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Glascock remains in custody facing numerous criminal charges.

For their part, leaders at United Methodist have already forgiven Glascock, but also hope he is punished for breaking the law.

“We hope he feels sorry for what he did,” said Hogue. “I just hope he learns from it and won’t do it to anyone else”

In addition to his recent alleged crimes, court records show Glascock has a lengthy criminal history of theft and drug related charges dating back more than a decade.