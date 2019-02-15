Police respond to active shooter situation in Chicago suburb of Aurora

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora, Illinois, have responded to an active shooter situation at a manufacturing business, authorities said Friday.

“There is an active shooter situation in Aurora in the vicinity of Prairie Street and Highland Avenue. Multiple officers are on the scene. Please avoid the area,” the Kane County State’s Attorney Office tweeted.

There was no immediate reports of injuries.

Aerial video from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company.

An Aurora police department source said all police command staff left for the scene. The response includes at least six ambulances and six fire trucks.

Some schools near the shooting site went into “soft” lockdown, according to a message on the West Aurora School District 129 website.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Aurora has about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

