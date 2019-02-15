No injuries after shots fired at Zionsville gas station

Posted 12:37 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, February 15, 2019

Photo from the scene.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Police say an argument at a Zionsville gas station resulted in gunfire Friday.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Marathon gas station and Village Pantry convenience store at 106th Street and Michigan Road.

Carmel police on the scene said two men got into an argument, which turned into a physical fight. At some point, gunshots were fired.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

One person was taken into custody, and the other person involved fled the scene.

