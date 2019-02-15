× More snow for central Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A cold front moved across the state early Friday morning and temperatures tumbled during the day.

Temperatures will be colder on Friday night and snow will develop, well south of I-70, and continue through Saturday morning. 1-2″ accumulation is likely along I-64 from Evansville to Louisville.

Expect more cold air this weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Sunny skies will prevail Saturday and we’ll have a chance for accumulating snow Sunday with a weather system moving up from the Tennessee Valley.

Up to an inch and half of snow is likely this weekend. A couple of isolated areas may get as much a two inches of snow by Sunday night.

Up to six inches of rain has fallen over the past two weeks and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will remain high through the weekend and should be avoided.

Colder air moved in behind the cold front Friday.

We have not had much snow this month.

Our seasonal snow deficit is now six inches below average.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday.

Light snow will develop Sunday morning.

Rain and snow will mix Sunday afternoon.

Snow will taper off late Sunday.

Light snow accumulation is likely Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid 30s on Sunday.