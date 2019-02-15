19-year-old dead after shooting outside Greenwood apartment

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A man is dead after a shooting outside of a Greenwood apartment.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Honey Lane Road, which is off State Road 135.

Greenwood police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a man dead outside the entryway of an apartment. Police tell us he’s 19-years-old, and he lived at the apartment complex.

The circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting are still unclear at this time.

Detectives are now following up on any lead they receive, working to learn what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, and the shooter and the victim may have known each other. They received reports of a vehicle fleeing the scene, but investigators say it’s too early to release any info on that.

Police say they haven’t been called to the apartment complex many times, and the shooting is very unusual.

It’s also unclear as to whether they are surveillance cameras in the area.

The victim’s family and friends are at the apartment complex now, grieving his death.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.