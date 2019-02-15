× Highs in the 30s roll in to Central Indiana

A cold front slid through Indiana overnight, dropping temperatures quickly! In fact, temperatures will continue to fall until at least 11am. At that point we will only warm a bit as we climb just back to about the freezing mark. Overall, though, this is a good trade because we’ll get a break from wet weather until Sunday. Highs this time of year should be about 40° but today we’ll dive back down to the 30s. We could have a few peeks of sunshine mid-morning but clouds will command the afternoon. No wet weather, though! Saturday will also be quiet and dry but Sunday is our next chance for some light snow. Early runs have brought less than an inch of snow to Central Indiana (Lafayette and north could be higher) but as we watch some of the newer runs, we can see an upward trend. It is possible we end up getting up to 2″ of snow in Indianapolis so stay tuned to the forecast leading up to Sunday. Overall, this does not yet look like a “large” snow event but just an inch or two of snow on the roads can cause tons of problems. Hopefully this falling on Sunday will give crews enough time to clean up for the Monday morning commute.