Deadly Greenwood shooting leaves community on edge

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a Greenwood apartment.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Honey Lane Road, which is off State Road 135.

Greenwood police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a man dead outside the entryway of an apartment.

Police said the victim is Erion Dae Quan Mitchell, and he lived at the apartment with other family members.

A neighbor said he heard about six gun shots. The shooting has left many residents disturbed.

"Everybody wants the best for their kid. You want to provide for your family and I want Greenwood to be a place people will see as a safe place. They want to come down here and bring their families," Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Drew Foster said.

Foster said Mitchell’s mom moved the family to Greenwood to escape the violence of Indianapolis.

"The family had several friends and people they knew that have been victims of homicides or violent crimes. That’s part of the reason why they wanted to relocate to Greenwood," Foster explained.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified discovered Mitchell dead outside the apartment Friday morning.

"After the gunshots there was a car that fled. It didn’t stop at the speed bumps. It was pretty loud when they went over the speed bumps," Neighbor said.

Foster believes there are several people involved in the crime and it was an isolated incident. He said police believes the suspects are from Indianapolis.

He knows Mitchell’s death has the Greenwood community on edge, but said it’s still a safe place.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department Tip Line at 317-868-0300 or http://www.greenwood.in.gov.