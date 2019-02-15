Carmel Clay will keep students later every day to make up for snow days

Posted 7:23 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34AM, February 15, 2019

CARMEL, Ind.–Carmel Clay Schools will keep students 10 minutes later every day to make up snow days.

Carmel Clay sent a letter to parents this morning. Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford says they need to make up two of the four snow days, saying state law requires them to have 182 instructional days.

Beresford said they discussed the options for make-up days, and they believe this is the best option.

Start times will not change, but the new dismissal times are:

  • Elementary schools: 2:45 p.m.
  • Middle schools: 3:15 p.m.
  • High schools: 3:25 p.m.

Students that ride the bus will still be able to do so at those times. The new end times go into effect on Tuesday, February 19.

The superintendent says if there is more inclement weather and they have to cancel class, they will add even more time to the school day.

