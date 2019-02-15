Authorities in several Indiana counties reporting problems receiving wireless 911 calls

Several counties in central Indiana are reporting problems with receiving 911 calls from wireless phones.

Emergency management officials in Madison County say AT&T is experiencing a 911 outage among wireless customers in several areas, including parts of their county. If you dial 911 and do not get an answer, Madison County residents should dial 765-642-0221.

Hamilton County is also having problems. Any residents needing to report an emergency should use the administration lines at 317-773-1282.

The Lafayette Police Department in Tippecanoe County also says 911 calls are not going through in that area. Officers say to call 765-807-1200 if you’re affected. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says “text to 911” also still works.

Tipton County is also among those affected by the outage. Call 765-675-2111 if you call 911 and don’t get an answer.

In Henry County, officials say to use the administration line 765-529-4901 and select option 1 for Dispatch.

Hancock County residents should dial 317-477-4400.

