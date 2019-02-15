× Arrest made in September murder on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man on the northwest side last fall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that 36-year-old Keith Smith has been charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 40-year-old Arnell Davis.

According to IMPD, Davis was found with apparent gunshot wounds near the intersection of W. 38th St. and N. High School Rd. shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of an investigation, detectives say they developed probable cause for Smith’s arrest. He was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was formally charged with murder on Wednesday.

“This incident should serve as a message to those seeking to commit violence in Indianapolis, that they will be held accountable,” IMPD wrote in a press release. “The IMPD ended 2018 with a homicide clearance rate of 64%, more than 20% higher than the previous year. Violence will not be tolerated by IMPD or the Indianapolis community.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Editor’s note: Police say a mug shot of Smith is unavailable at this time.