× Spend Valentine’s Day weekend at the Royal Princess Ball, Winter Beer Fest, Circle City Donut Dash or any of these other fun events around Indy

Royal Princess Ball

Indianapolis Marriott East

Dress your child up in their favorite Disney princess outfit for a fairytale-themed good time at the Royal Princess Ball this Saturday at the Indianapolis Marriott East. With the purchase of an event ticket during one of the allotted times (ranging between 9am and 6:15pm), your child will enjoy a fun meet and greet with Cinderella, Tower Princess, Beauty, Snow Sisters, Mermaid Princess, Sleeping Princess, Snow White, Arabian Princess, Frog Princess and more! Note: Every child or children in each party, must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket in the same ticket category as the child or children they are accompanying. Infants under 12 months do not require a ticket.

Indianapolis Motorcycle Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indianapolis Motorcycle Expo is happening this Friday-Sunday (February 15-17, 2019) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Check out a huge selection of one-of-a-kind bikes, gear, accessories, memorabilia, the new “Pioneers of Hoosier Motorcycling: Private Collection” display, ABATE’s Tiny Tots Riding Experience, a Biker’s Showcase Custom Contest and more. This year’s theme is “How I Learned to Ride”. There will be different panels discussing various topics dealing with the early history of motorcycling in Indiana.

Polar Bear Run

Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay

37th Annual Polar Bear run presented by Franciscan Health is happening this Saturday, February 16th! This historic race is a must for those in spring training, medal collectors, polar bear lovers and runners seeking a challenge! There will be a 5K, 5 Mile or run both called “The Bear” (8.1 miles). Cash prizes and age group awards for all three events, plus medals and event shirts for all. The 5K kicks off near the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay downtown at 8:30AM, followed by the 5-mile at 9:15AM and enjoy a post-race party at Metazoa Brewery.

Circle City Donut Dash

Teacher’s Treasures

Prefer to enjoy some donuts with your run? This one might be for you! The Circle City Donut Dash 5K run/walk is happening this Saturday. The run/walk kicks off at 8:30AM at Teacher’s Treasures (located at 1800 E 10th Street). The premier event is the Donut Challenge” a 5k where participants must consume a dozen delicious donuts at the halfway point! There is also a non-donut 5K for the less ambitious runners out there, but don’t worry, you can still eat donuts post-race! Proceeds benefit Teacher’s Treasures, which is an organization that assists more than 2400 teachers from Marion County schools get the school supplies their students need

Valentine’s on the Train

Nickel Plate Express

Enjoy a unique date with your favorite person for Valentine’s this year! Hop aboard the Nickel Plate Express and celebrate with wine, beer or brunch! Try the Uncorked Express on Saturday, February 16, to sample local wines while cruising the countryside and enjoying live music, a paired snack, and four sample-sized wine pours. The Sunrise Express, also on February 16, starts your day right with brunch on the historic 1956 train. Enjoy pastries, coffee, and mimosas, and don’t miss the view while crossing Morse Reservoir. On Sunday, February 17, the Ales & Rails Express gives you a cruise on the tracks with cold brews, live music, and your best friend! Enjoy gourmet popcorn and local, Indiana beer.

65th Annual Boat Sport and Travel Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Find your adventure in over 700,000 square-feet of pure, outdoor goodness at the 65th Annual Boat Sport and Travel Show happening at February 15-24th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Check out acres of boats, RVs, fishing tackle and hunting gear, outdoor destinations, paddle sports equipment, educational seminars, outdoor celebrities, and unique and entertaining attractions combine to form a veritable outdoor supernova, which cannot be fully experienced in a single visit! Admission is $13 for adults; $9 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and under and $24 a two-day pass.

Frigid Digits Winter Beer Fest

Centerpoint Brewing

The 2nd Annual Frigid Digits Winter Beer Fest is happening this Saturday from 1:30-5:30PM at Centerpoint Brewing. This one-of-a-kind winter craft beer fest is boldly going where few Indiana events have gone before in February…outdoors! The event will feature 20 Indiana craft breweries and distilleries serving unlimited samples of an estimated 75+ sample offerings. Live music will complement the event and food from some of Indy’s best food trucks will be on hand and available for purchase to greet hungry attendees. And yes, heating areas will be onsite to warm up those whose digits (fingers) get too cold. All attendees will also be allowed convenient access into Centerpoint’s brewery for additional beers, seating, tours, and yes—warmer temperatures for those who need it. Raffles, games, the return of the Yeti, and other cold-weather entertainment surprises will also take place.

