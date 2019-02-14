Puppy love was in the air at this Bark Park adoption event on Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indy’s Indoor Bark Park held a celebration of love on Valentine’s Day that’ll leave you with a fuzzy heart.

The city’s most eligible four-legged bachelors and bachelorettes were all there looking for true love and a forever home Thursday.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services brought five of its cutest dogs to the event, where humans could enjoy beer, food and raffle prizes. And most of all, enjoy the pups.

“You can really see how much people love their dog, love being around dogs, love being around other people who love dogs – and that’s what the whole thing is about is being here together,” said Janey Brown, a marketing professional with the Bark Park.

Each adopted pup was sent home with their very own Valentine’s Day gift basket.

The Bark Park is near Castleton Square Mall and it’s the first of its kind in the Circle City.

“You can get away from the weather – you can get away from the harsh snow, you can get away from the harsh summers,” said Brown.

