Martinsville man arrested on child porn and drug charges

Posted 8:47 pm, February 14, 2019, by

Shandy C. Freeman (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Martinsville man was arrested on child pornography and drug charges Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police say 40-year-old Shandy C. Freeman was taken into custody when authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of East Harrison Street.

Freeman was then transported to the Morgan County Jail, where police say he was lodged on four counts of possession of child porn, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of marijuana.

State police didn’t share any more information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to call state police at (812) 332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous and could save a life.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.