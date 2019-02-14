Local students attend Butler University event focused on cybersecurity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Area high school students gathered at Butler University this week to learn about cybersecurity and how to stay safe online.

Butler partnered with Security Advisor Alliance for a seminar on internet safety. Students tested their skill in ethics, geolocation and cybersecurity in a digital game of “Capture the Flag” during the Tuesday event.

About 100 students attended the event, which featured a panel discussion. Organizers said the workshop provided education on safety and future careers.

“Between a million and two million [positions] are going unfilled in the industry. So what we do is go across the country and talk to students about what the opportunity is for them in the industry and not only that, but give them a better understanding of how to better protect themselves online,” said Sidney Plaza, executive director of Security Advisor Alliance.

Cybersecurity professionals were also in attendance to answer any of the students’ questions.

“Team building – absolutely. Problem solving – really having to overcome some of those things that they may not be as familiar with. So they’re working with these local professionals and helping guide them and mentor them through the process,” Plaza said.

The program travels around the country to grow awareness for the information security industry.