Congestive heart failure linked to protein

More than 200,000 people are diagnosed with congestive heart failure every year. There are a number of causes. IU Health has stepped up and is offering patients new hope. One of those patients is Mark Erwin. He had every reason to believe his heart was in great shape. He had a back problem in 2014 though, which required surgery and that’s when he got the news.

“I told the young cardiologist who looked at my echo before the surgery, ‘I’m fine. I’m riding my bike a hundred miles a week.’ and he said, your heart is twice as thick as normal. It looks like an amyloid heart,” said Erwin.

Amyloid heart is caused by a build up of proteins in the heart, which in turn causes the heart to become weak. That leads to heart failure and shortness of breath.

“It can occur because of hereditary mutation or people get this as they get older,” says Noel Dasgupta, MD, a Cardiologist with IU Health.

Dr. Dasgupta is studying amyloid heart and it became clear Erwin may have the hereditary type. His father and grandfather both had heart failure. Now Erwin and his two brothers, all from California, are coming to IU Health to be checked.

“Because we do so much cardiac imaging, we’re actually directly looking at the heart. We see changes in the heart related to the cardiac amyloidosis, specifically the heart walls become thick. When they become thick like that, that puts extra stress on the heart and it causes the heart to fail,” says Dr. Dasgupta.

Erwin is enrolled in a trial at IU Health which is treating his amyloid heart. He gets a shot once a week and his blood is tested frequently. So far so good. It seems to be working.

“Oh my God, it’s a life saver. At 65 my dad was declining fast and I am stronger than ever,” says Erwin.

https://iuhealth.org/find-medical-services/heart-failure