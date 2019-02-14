× Colder temperatures and more snow are on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Temperatures will be colder on Friday and snow will develop in the evening, mainly south of I-70, and continue through Saturday morning.

Expect much colder air this weekend with highs below freezing and lows in the 20s.

We’ll have a chance for accumulating snow Sunday with a weather system moving up from the Tennessee Valley.

Up to six inches of rain has fallen this week and with the ground saturated from recent snow melt, widespread flooding is occurring. Area waterways will continue to rise through the week and should be avoided.

We had a mild Valentine’s Day.

A few showers are possible Thursday evening.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

Light snow will develop south of I-70 late Friday.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Seattle has had more snow than Indianapolis this season.

Our seasonal snow is almost six inches below average.

Accumulating snow is likely Sunday.